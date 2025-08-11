Submit Release
H.R. 2984, ASTRO Act

H.R. 2984 would authorize the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide transportation for astronauts returning from space, for official duties, until they are medically cleared to operate a motor vehicle. The bill also would require NASA to report annually to the Congress on such transportation. Using information from the agency, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2984 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

On July 8, 2025, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for S. 582, the Astronaut Ground Travel Support Act, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on March 12, 2025. The two pieces of legislation are similar, and CBO’s estimates of their budgetary effects are the same.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Willow Latham-Proença and Johnny Willing. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

