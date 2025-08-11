H.R. 3015, National Coal Council Reestablishment Act

H.R. 3015 would permanently reauthorize the National Coal Council, an advisory committee to the Department of Energy (DOE). DOE reestablished the National Coal Council in June 2025. Under current law, the department is generally required to renew such advisory committees every two years.

Based on the cost of similar advisory committees, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3015 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aaron Krupkin. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.