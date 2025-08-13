JustMarkets is an Elite Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025

JustMarkets, a globally recognized multi-asset broker, has been confirmed as an Elite Sponsor of Money Expo India 2025.

INDIA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustMarkets, a globally recognized multi-asset broker, has been confirmed as an Elite Sponsor of Money Expo India 2025, one of the largest financial industry assemblies. The event will take place on August 23-24, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, and is expected to bring together over 10,000 attendees, 150+ exhibitors, and 80+ expert speakers.

JustMarkets will host visitors at Booth No. 6, where representatives will showcase the company’s application, top solutions for efficient trading, and improved partner programs. The broker has also secured lanyard sponsorship for increasing brand visibility throughout the event.

One of the key highlights of JustMarkets participation will be a live keynote speech by Prem Pandey, Business Development Manager at JustMarkets. The session, titled "The Future of Forex Trading: Opportunity, Responsibility and the Right Partner", will explore:

Forex trading as a next-generation income stream

Efficient trading through constant education and risk management

What to look for in a broker, and why JustMarkets is positioned to lead

Money Expo India 2025 is a widely recognized event for trading, investment, fintech, and wealth management professionals and enthusiasts. The event serves as a strategic platform for business development, thought leadership, and high-value networking, thanks to its strong emphasis on innovation and market evolution.

JustMarkets empowers traders and partners in financial markets by offering a wide range of competitive trading conditions, education-driven materials, 24/7 support, and valuable insights.

Event Summary:

📅 Dates: August 23-24, 2025

📍 Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

🎪 Booth: No. 6

For media inquiries or to arrange a meeting at the event, please contact:

📩 pr@justmarkets.com

🌐 www.justmarkets.com

About JustMarkets:

JustMarkets is a globally recognized, multi-regulated broker that strives to provide traders and partners worldwide with a safe, transparent and client-focused trading environment. JustMarkets provides opportunities for traders in over 160 countries by providing innovative services, ultra-fast order execution and flexible trading conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.