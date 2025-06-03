JustMarkets Won the "Most Innovative Broker in Africa" Award at FMAS:25

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global multi-asset broker JustMarkets was recognized as the "Most Innovative Broker in Africa" at FMAS:25, held in Cape Town, South Africa. The award was given by the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency Awards (FAME). This is the company's second industry award received in 2025, which proves its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the trading sector.

The ceremony took place on May 29th, 2025, at 18:20 local time, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The "Most Innovative Broker in Africa" category honors brokers that bring innovative ideas and improvements to the African trading market. JustMarkets was chosen for its team's fresh thinking and daily steps towards the company’s mission: to create a convenient and transparent trading environment so that everyone can reach their full investment potential.

JustMarkets Representative About the Great Win

"Winning the 'Most Innovative Broker in Africa' award at FMAS:2025 is an incredible honor for our team. It's a recognition of our efforts and our commitment to making trading accessible for all our clients. This award will undoubtedly fuel our determination to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation.

We are grateful to have such a bright and diverse trading community. Big thanks to all users for acknowledging the JustMarkets and our hard work to make trading more intuitive, transparent, and inclusive. This award is a challenge for us to keep innovating even faster and do more for the trading community".

The Most Noteworthy Moments of FMAS:25

FMAS:25 was a must-attend for everyone interested in fintech, trading, and the future of finance. It was a golden chance to learn from over 60 top speakers, uncover perspectives of the African market, form valuable partnerships, and network with like-minded people.

The event brought together high-level professionals, finance companies, and industry experts from all over Africa and beyond, creating valuable opportunities for business and personal growth. JustMarkets, as a major participant and a Diamond Sponsor, presented its latest developments, including the JustMarkets Trading App, which played a leading role in becoming the "Most Innovative Broker in Africa".

Shaping the Future of Online Trading in Africa

JustMarkets continues moving in the direction of their core vision: to be the world's most customer-centric broker, where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.

As the company further expands in Africa, it stays focused on improving its services and providing users with more and more innovative tools for their trading achievements.

About JustMarkets:

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including CFD on Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

