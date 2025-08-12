Minister Pieter Groenewald officially opens bakery at Durban Management Area, 14 Aug

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, will officially open a newly established bakery at the Durban Management Area in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 14 August 2025 at 12h00.

This marks yet another important milestone in the Department of Correctional Services’ efforts to make correctional facilities self-sustainable and reduce dependency on the State. The bakery will enable offenders to bake bread for their own consumption, thereby lowering operational costs and contributing to significant savings for the department.

Importantly, this initiative will also equip offenders with baking and entrepreneurial skills that can assist them in securing employment or starting small businesses upon reintegration into society. Consequently, furthering the department’s mandate of rehabilitation and reducing re-offending.

The Durban Management Area Bakery forms part of a self-sufficiency and sustainable programme, which includes agricultural projects, textile production, and other food processing initiatives aimed at enhancing offender skills and reducing the cost of running correctional facilities.

