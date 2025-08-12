Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,560 in the last 365 days.

Minister Pieter Groenewald officially opens bakery at Durban Management Area, 14 Aug

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, will officially open a newly established bakery at the Durban Management Area in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 14 August 2025 at 12h00.

This marks yet another important milestone in the Department of Correctional Services’ efforts to make correctional facilities self-sustainable and reduce dependency on the State. The bakery will enable offenders to bake bread for their own consumption, thereby lowering operational costs and contributing to significant savings for the department.

Importantly, this initiative will also equip offenders with baking and entrepreneurial skills that can assist them in securing employment or starting small businesses upon reintegration into society. Consequently, furthering the department’s mandate of rehabilitation and reducing re-offending.

The Durban Management Area Bakery forms part of a self-sufficiency and sustainable programme, which includes agricultural projects, textile production, and other food processing initiatives aimed at enhancing offender skills and reducing the cost of running correctional facilities.

Interested members of the media are invited to join us as follows:
Date: Thursday, 14 August 2025 
Time: 12h00
Venue: Durban Management Area, (Commonly known as Durban Westville), KwaZulu-Natal

Media confirmations: 

Thulani Mdluli 
Cell: 083 636 0876

Enquiries: Euné Wessels 
Cell: 079 492 5234

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Pieter Groenewald officially opens bakery at Durban Management Area, 14 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more