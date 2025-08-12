Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on road safety during Phuza weekend operation

Crackdown on drunk driving leads to arrests of 20 drunk drivers

The Department of Transport and Community Safety commends the law enforcement officers for their tireless efforts in ensuring road safety during the Phuza weekend operation from Friday, 8th August to Sunday, 10th August 2025, which resulted in the arrest of 20 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The highest volume of alcohol recorded was 0.7 mg/100ml in the Lephalale area. The youngest driver arrested was 30 years old in Phalaborwa, and the oldest was 43 years old in the Malamulele area.

As the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mme Susana Violet Mathye, aptly puts it, "Drunk driving is reckless behavior that puts not only the driver's life at risk but also the lives of innocent road users. We urge all road users to prioritize road safety and make responsible choices."

The department is concerned about the number of drivers who continue to disregard the law and put lives at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol. We appeal to all road users to heed the message and commit to never driving after consuming alcohol.

MEC Mathye emphasized, "Let's work together to create a culture of responsible driving and ensure our roads are safe for everyone." The Department will continue working with law enforcement agencies to enforce the law and promote road safety. We urge the public to support our efforts and join us in promoting a culture of responsible driving.

