Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa leads KwaZulu-Natal consultations for Road Safety Strategy review, 12 Aug
Members of the media are invited to attend the KwaZulu-Natal portion of the stakeholder consultation process aimed at reviewing the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS). The session will feature an opening address delivered by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
The details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025
Time: 09H30 for 10H00
Venue: Ascot Inn, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za.
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: Mediaenquiries@dot.gov.za
