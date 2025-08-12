Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa leads KwaZulu-Natal consultations for Road Safety Strategy review, 12 Aug

Members of the media are invited to attend the KwaZulu-Natal portion of the stakeholder consultation process aimed at reviewing the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS). The session will feature an opening address delivered by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 09H30 for 10H00

Venue: Ascot Inn, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: Mediaenquiries@dot.gov.za

