LOTTE Holdings’ Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC Announces Investment in Physiologas Technologies

LOTTE Holdings_Physiologas Technologies

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOTTE Holdings, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka, hereinafter “LOTTE Holdings”) announces an investment in Physiologas Technologies (Japan; hereinafter “Physiologas”), a pioneering Japanese medical device company developing next-generation hemodialysis system aimed at transforming chronic kidney disease care.

Founded in 2020, Physiologas is a preclinical stage medical device company that is developing a compact, easy-to-use, at-home hemodialysis device equipped with proprietary dual adsorption filters, in-line ion monitoring, and remote physician monitoring capabilities. With its innovative approach to dialysate regeneration and toxin removal, Physiologas eliminates the need for conventional water infrastructure, making dialysis more accessible and flexible for patients that seek solutions to current chronic kidney disease treatments.

The investment from LOTTE Holdings Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC marks its first investment in the medical device sector, underscoring its commitment to expanding into high-impact healthcare technologies, as well as biopharmaceuticals. This investment round, led by LOTTE Holdings, will support Physiologas in finalizing its prototype, conducting preclinical testing, and preparing for regulatory consultations with PMDA and FDA. The company aims for device approval in Japan by 2029, with subsequent launches planned globally.

The investment in Physiologas is aligned with LOTTE Holdings’ enduring commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and addressing global health challenges. Chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects over 800 million people worldwide, remains one of the leading causes of mortality – particularly among patients without access to dialysis or transplantation. By supporting Physiologas, LOTTE Holdings aims to democratize CKD treatment and make a meaningful social impact through the development of accessible, next-generation hemodialysis solutions, while enhancing its healthcare portfolio with medical device innovations.

“We believe Physiologas Technologies has the potential to revolutionize conventional hemodialysis with its simple yet truly innovative technology, providing global solutions and improving the quality of life for CKD patients worldwide”, said Managing Partner Dr. Joon Paek from LOTTE Holdings CVC.

About LOTTE Holdings Co., Ltd.

Company Name:

LOTTE Holdings Co., Ltd.

Headquarters:

3-20-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

Representative Director:

Genichi Tamatsuka

Website:

https://lotte-hd.com/

CVC Website:

https://lotte-hd.com/bio-cvc/english/

LOTTE Holdings engages in a diverse range of businesses, including its core confectionery and ice cream sectors, professional baseball team management, real estate, finance, CVC, hotels, and healthcare. Looking ahead, the company aims to drive further innovation in the food industry and boldly pursue the creation of new businesses by integrating opportunities from both Japan and South Korea.

Established in Tokyo, Japan, in 1948 with the manufacturing and sale of chewing gum, the LOTTE Group now operates with headquarters in both Japan and South Korea. The group conducts business across approximately 30 countries and regions worldwide, spanning sectors such as food, distribution, retail, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, hotels and resorts, entertainment, and construction. Embracing the unified group vision of “Lifetime Value Creator,” LOTTE Group is committed to continually providing value throughout every stage of people’s lives.

About Physiologas Technologies

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Japan, Physiologas Technologies is a preclinical-stage medical device company developing advanced hemodialysis systems for in-center, mobile, and home hemodialysis. Its proprietary technology features dual adsorption filters, in-line ion monitoring, and remote physician monitoring, enabling safer, more efficient, and more accessible dialysis treatment. By eliminating the need for conventional water infrastructure and offering compact, flexible solutions, Physiologas aims to transform chronic kidney disease care and improve the quality of life for patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://physiologas.co.jp/en-index.html.

