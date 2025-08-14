Patent Services USA Launches National Inventor Education Initiative to Help 10,000 Inventors Nationwide

New nationwide program offers free workshops, guides, and expert help to cut the 85% failure rate among first-time inventors

Too many great ideas never make it past the drawing board. Our mission is to give inventors the tools and confidence to turn their ideas into protected innovations.” — Rick Blake

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA, a leading provider of affordable, flat-fee patent services, today announced the launch of its National Inventor Education Initiative, a nationwide program designed to help first-time inventors overcome the challenges of patenting and protect their ideas with confidence.Studies show that 85% of first-time inventors never complete the patent process, often due to a lack of knowledge and costly missteps. The National Inventor Education Initiative aims to change that by offering free online workshops, downloadable guides, and one-on-one consultations covering essential topics such as how to patent an idea in the USA, understanding the difference between utility and design patents, and avoiding common filing errors.“Too many great ideas never make it past the drawing board because inventors don’t know where to start,” said Rick Blake, CEO of Patent Services USA. “With this program, we want to give inventors the education, tools, and support they need to move forward with confidence, without breaking the bank.”The initiative will feature monthly virtual sessions led personally by CEO Rick Blake, who will share insights from years of experience helping inventors navigate the patent process. Participants will also receive access to a free Patent Readiness Checklist, helping them prepare for a successful patent filing.Inventors can register for the program by contacting us https://ownmyinvention.com/Contact Patent Services USA’s flat-fee pricing model, transparent process, and contingency-based licensing support have already made it a trusted partner for thousands of inventors across the country. This new program expands on that mission by making education a cornerstone of the patenting journey.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA provides affordable, flat-fee patent support for inventors across the United States, including free invention consultations, comprehensive patent searches, professional USPTO-compliant drawings, and licensing assistance. With a focus on education, transparency, and results, the company helps inventors move from idea to protection with confidence.

