Patent Services USA Helps Inventor Hernandez Secure Patent for Innovative Folding Display Shelf

Inventor Hernandez patents a foldable display shelf, offering a compact, portable solution for vendors and small businesses.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA, a trusted leader in inventor support and patent strategy, proudly announces the successful patent approval for the Easy Display Shelf, a revolutionary foldable shelving unit created by independent inventor Hernandez.Hernandez’s invention solves a major problem faced by small business owners, crafters, vendors, and mobile retailers: how to efficiently display products in limited spaces without dealing with bulky, hard-to-move shelving. The Easy Display Shelf introduces a portable, self-contained, multi-functional shelving system that folds flat for transport and sets up in seconds at any location.“Patent Services USA helped bring my idea to life,” said Hernandez. “From the technical support to navigating the patent process, I felt supported at every step.” The innovative design features:Folding hinged panels and shelvesClick-in grooves for a stable shelf setupFoldable brackets and rubber stoppers for safetyA Velcro-attached table skirt to hide containers during downtimeThis invention provides maximum flexibility for displaying products while minimizing setup time, bulk, and clutter, an ideal solution for craft shows, farmers' markets, pop-up shops, and beauty salons.“Helping everyday inventors like Hernandez secure a utility patent and protect their ideas is at the heart of our mission,” said Jessica Lane, Media Relations of Patent Services USA. “We’re proud to celebrate her achievement and showcase her innovation.” The Easy Display Shelf exemplifies the kind of product that transforms industries by combining simplicity, portability, and professional-grade design into one essential tool for commercial use.For more information about Hernandez’s invention or to request media materials, please contact our Media Relations department using the details below.Jessica LaneMedia Relations, Patent Services USApress@patentservicesusa.com | (888) 344-6836About Patent Services USA Patent Services USAIt is a national firm helping inventors and entrepreneurs protect their intellectual property through education, search, filing, and licensing support. From idea validation to USPTO submission, our team is dedicated to turning ideas into patented assets.

PSU on discovery channel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.