Gaming Chair Brand DXRacer Teams Up with MicroProse and Centurion Developments at gamescom 2025

Gaming chair leader DXRacer is proud to announce a collaboration with publisher MicroProse and Slovakian game studio Centurion Developments at gamescom 2025.

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global gaming chair leader DXRacer is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with renowned publisher MicroProse and Slovakian game studio Centurion Developments at gamescom 2025, Europe’s largest gaming event. This partnership celebrates the launch of the highly anticipated tactical WWII strategy game, Forgotten but Unbroken, with a limited-edition DXRacer gaming chair featuring the game’s iconic characters.

A Unique Gaming Experience

Forgotten but Unbroken is a turn-based strategy game inspired by real WWII events and unsung heroes. Players take on the role of resistance fighters in Central Europe, managing soldiers, building bases, and navigating the complex political landscape of the era. The game is known for its deep narrative, historical authenticity, and innovative gameplay mechanics, including soldier traits, diplomacy systems, and immersive storytelling.

To enhance the fan experience, DXRacer will unveil a custom-designed gaming chair featuring artwork and characters from Forgotten but Unbroken. This exclusive chair will be available for attendees to try out at the MicroProse booth during gamescom 2025, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and gaming immersion.

A Perfect Partnership

“Forgotten but Unbroken is a game that resonates with history enthusiasts and strategy gamers alike. We’re thrilled to collaborate with MicroProse and Centurion Developments to bring this experience to life in a new way,” said a spokesperson from DXRacer. “Our custom gaming chairs are designed to provide the ultimate comfort for long gaming sessions, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it firsthand.”

MicroProse, known for classic strategy titles, has been actively supporting Forgotten but Unbroken since its release in November 2024. The publisher continues to expand its portfolio with historically rich and mechanically deep games, making this collaboration a natural fit.

Visit the Booth

Fans attending gamescom 2025 are invited to visit the MicroProse booth(Hall 10.1 Stand A035) to:

Try out the exclusive Forgotten but Unbroken DXRacer gaming chair

Get hands-on with the latest build of the game

Meet the developers from Centurion Developments

Learn more about the historical inspiration behind the game

About DXRacer

DXRacer is a global leader in gaming chair design and manufacturing, known for its ergonomic innovation and premium quality. With a presence in over 50 countries, DXRacer continues to set the standard for comfort and performance in gaming furniture.

About MicroProse

MicroProse is a legendary game publisher with a legacy of producing iconic strategy and simulation games. Today, it continues to support innovative titles that combine historical depth with engaging gameplay.

About Centurion Developments

Based in Slovakia, Centurion Developments is a passionate indie studio dedicated to creating immersive, story-driven strategy games. Forgotten but Unbroken is their debut title, praised for its realism and tactical depth.

About gamescom 2025

Gamescom 2025 will take place from August 20–24 in Cologne, Germany, with the opening night live event on August 19 . The event attracts hundreds of thousands of gaming fans, developers, publishers, and media from around the world. It serves as a global platform for showcasing the latest in gaming innovation, hardware, and culture.

