Two new certified radon contractors bring total to five in the Upper Peninsula, more than ever before

The Upper Peninsula (U.P.) now has five certified radon contractors to serve customers, a 67 percent increase over last year. Two of the contractors – located in Au Train and Ishpeming – are new, following a radon mitigation training course offered last September in Marquette by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Last year’s course marked the first time it was offered in the U.P.

One in every four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels that exceed the recommended federal action level.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that you cannot see, smell, or taste. There are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence. Long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in both men and women than any other form of cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

All contractors in the U.P. are certified, notes Les Smith, EGLE’s indoor radon specialist. That means customers can be assured that the technician is qualified to test or mitigate your home.

An increase in the number of certified contractors in the U.P. residents means people have more opportunity to check radon levels in their dwellings and businesses.

“It is never too late to conduct a radon test,” says Smith. “Do-It-Yourself (DIY) radon test kits can be picked up from many of the U.P. Local Health Departments. Residents who are not comfortable using DIY kits or, who need radon mitigation to reduce indoor radon levels, are encouraged to reach out to and support the credentialed radon professionals operating the U.P.”

In addition to the two new contractors in Au Train and Ishpeming, the other contractors in the Upper Peninsula are two in Kingsford and one in Lake Linden.

For more information about radon, including where to find radon test kits, go to Michigan.gov/Radon. Information on radon measurement and mitigation contractors is also available.