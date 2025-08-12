Amazon Prime Day, The New Star Retinal Serum from Korea

Retinal Skin Booster Serum

Meditherapy’s Retinal Skin Booster Serum Hits #1 on Amazon Prime Day, Loved for Its Gentle, Multi-Tasking Formula

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During this year’s Amazon Prime Day, Meditherapy , the Seoul-based next-generation K-beauty brand, made waves with its Retinal Skin Booster Serum taking the top spot in the Retinal Serum category in the US, becoming the new star of the retinal market.What sets this serum apart is its use of retinAL, a more advanced and effective form of vitamin A compared to regular retinol. While retinol requires multiple conversion steps in the skin to become active, retinAL acts one step closer to the skin’s active retinoic acid, delivering faster and more potent results. This means users see improvements sooner, smoother wrinkles, firmer skin, and enhanced radiance, without the irritation commonly associated with traditional retinol products.Powered by RetinAL Advanced Technology, Meditherapy’s formula enhances absorption and bioavailability, ensuring retinal penetrates deeper into the skin. It also features soothing ingredients like Cica Biome to minimize irritation, making it ideal for even sensitive or acne-prone skin types.Clinically proven to smooth wrinkles, firm skin, and boost radiance within just four weeks, the serum delivers a visibly youthful glow with daily use.The formula packs in some powerful ingredients that people really love:• Retinal Liposome, which boosts collagen production and smooths fine lines• Centella-derived probiotics, which strengthen the skin barrier and calm inflammation• Niacinamide, which evens skin tone, shrinks pores, and controls oil balanceUnlike many retinoids that can cause dryness and flaking, Meditherapy’s serum keeps skin hydrated, smooth, and glowing. Suitable for everyday use on face and body, the generous 150 mL size offers excellent value alongside proven results.Available on Amazon and other popular online stores, the serum is quickly becoming a favorite for those seeking a powerful yet gentle boost to their skincare routine.With Prime Big Deal and Black Friday approaching, Meditherapy is ready to expand its reach and introduce more skincare lovers across North America to the benefits of retinal.About MeditherapyMeditherapy is a science-led Korean skincare brand focused on clinically effective, skin-friendly formulations. Rooted in dermatological research, Meditherapy combines active ingredients to support skin regeneration, barrier repair, and overall clarity, without irritation. Meditherapy’s targeted solutions deliver visible results with a gentle, innovative approach. The brand is gaining global recognition for its functional formulations and results-driven philosophy.Learn more at www.meditherapy.co , and follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

