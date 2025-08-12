Submit Release
San Saba and Travis County Disaster Recovery Centers to Close

AUSTIN, Texas – The Travis County Disaster Recovery Center closes permanently Wednesday, Aug. 13, and the San Saba County center shuts down Monday, Aug. 18. FEMA specialists will still be available to help flood survivors in Central Texas with applications and direct you to local, state and federal assistance programs.

Disaster Recovery Centers are established and accessible locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors with their recovery from the July storms and flooding. There is no charge to apply for FEMA assistance or for specialists to explain the types of assistance available such as housing and money to help you repair or replace appliances and room furnishings.  

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Small Business Administration are also on hand to help.

Disaster Recovery Centers

County Address Hours/Days of Operation
Burnet

Burnet Community Center

401 E. Jackson St.

Burnet, TX 78611

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Closed: Sundays
Kerr

First Baptist Church

625 Washington St.

Kerrville, TX 78028

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Closed: Sundays 
Kerr

L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket)

1551 Texas Highway 39

Hunt, TX 78024

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Closed: Sundays 
San Saba

San Saba Civic Center

1190 S Thomas Stewart Dr.

San Saba, TX 76877

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Closed: Sundays

Closing permanently Monday, Aug. 18
Tom Green

Concho Valley Transit Annex

506 N. Chadbourne St. 

San Angelo, TX 76903

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday

Closed: Saturdays and Sundays
Travis

Northway Bible Church

589 San Gabriel Parkway

Leander, TX 78641

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Closing permanently Wednesday, Aug. 13

 
Williamson

Williamson County EMS North Campus

Classroom A & B 

3189 SE Inner Loop, Suite A

Georgetown, TX 78626

Open: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday 

Closed: Sundays

 

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance but you don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Keep in mind that applying to FEMA is not the same as reporting your damage to the state. 

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6

