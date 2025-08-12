FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Releases Updated Program and Policy Guide (PPG) Version 2.0

Revisions Aimed at Helping to Clarify Claims Process

SANTA FE, N.M. – The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has updated its Program and Policy Guide (PPG) to Version 2.0, a comprehensive document outlining the claims process and policy and procedural requirements for the people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The PPG version 2.0 supersedes version 1.1.

The new version of the PPG is aligned with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act (“Act”) passed by Congress. It incorporates additional information on risk reduction, diminution in value (DIV), the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), acequia costs, cascading impacts, and detailed guidance for appeals, and arbitration, reopening claims and requests for information (RFI). “The updated PPG 2.0 compiles all policies implemented by the Claims Office into a single document and reflects our commitment to addressing the unique needs of impacted communities and maximizing the fair and accurate compensation to claimants,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office.

For questions, contact our Claims Office helpline at 505-995-7133. Helpline staff are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. You can also leave a voicemail outside of regular operating hours. The Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding as outlined in the Fire Assistance Act. As of August 5, 2025, the Claims office has paid out $2.8 billion in compensation on 20,044 claims.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.