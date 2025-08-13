Faith Rivera’s Alo Civitas Consulting Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Expansion Initiatives

Faith Rivera, CEO & founder of Alo Civitas Consulting / Photo Credit: Purple Star Photography

Award-winning Strategist Expands Firm with “Tapping Into Your Higher Purpose” Conference and New Mastermind to Empower Purpose-Driven Leaders

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning business strategist and speaker Faith Rivera—CEO, founder and principal consultant of Alo Civitas Consulting, serving nonprofits and service-based purpose-driven small businesses—celebrates the firm’s 3rd Anniversary with expansion initiatives. Rivera, who has helped her clients raise over $4 million in funding, marks the milestone with the launch of “Tapping Into Your Higher Purpose”—a new conference taking place this Fall for business owners and mid-level professionals. She is also proud to introduce the “Soul Nourished Success” Mastermind.

Rivera says, “There’s a gap in support for small teams doing meaningful work. At Alo Civitas Consulting, we meet value-aligned leaders who are working at the intersection of purpose and performance, and support them in securing critical funding, navigating growth or transition, and designing high-impact programs rooted in equity, authenticity, and innovation.”

She adds, “In honor of our three years of serving purpose-driven businesses and organizations, we are thrilled to expand our initiatives with a new conference and mastermind.”

The “Tapping Into Your Higher Purpose” Conference is a transformational experience for small business owners and mid-level professionals who are ready to lead from within so they can elevate their personal and professional lives. Featured keynote speakers and planners include Rondergus Underwood (owner, I am Mr. U) and Faith Rivera, herself.

The first edition will be held in Upper Arlington, Ohio on October 30th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now available for purchase. A second presentation of the event will occur in Texas this winter, more information to come.

Sessions include “Turning Pain into Purpose,” “Building Your Legacy,” “Do it and Do it Now,” “Building Your Community,” and “Activating Aligned Success.” The conference features dynamic speakers, networking, vendors and giveaways. VIP ticket holders will receive early access, swag bags, and front-row seating.

Alo Civitas Consulting’s other new initiative is “Soul Nourished Success,” a mastermind for solo- and micro-entrepreneurs who want to scale their business in alignment with their values, energy, and well-being—without the hustle-driven burnout. This mastermind will launch this fall and registration is now open.

Rivera says, “Success should feel good, not exhausting.” Features of the mastermind include bi-weekly coaching sessions, recorded workshops, toolkits, digital products, community support, and early access to offers and retreats.

Alo Civitas Consulting, the name means Latin for “Nourishing Communities”, reflects Rivera’s commitment to building stronger families, infrastructures and communities that serve the greater good.

Known for her signature CIVITAS Method™, Rivera brings a rare blend of soul and strategy to her consulting work. Whether facilitating retreats, developing multi-year grant strategies, or consulting with executive teams, she meets leaders exactly where they are.

A nationally recognized speaker and thought leader, Rivera speaks on topics, including nonprofit funding, burnout prevention, sustainable growth and authentic leadership.

“We believe strategy and soul can coexist,” said Rivera. “We’re here to help leaders build businesses and organizations that are not only successful but sustainable, joyful, and true to who they are.”

To learn more, visit www.alocivitas.com or follow @alocivitas on Instagram and Facebook.

About Alo Civitas Consulting

Celebrating its third anniversary in 2025, Alo Civitas Consulting was founded by award-winning strategist and speaker Faith Rivera, CEO, founder and principal consultant, to help nonprofits and service-based small businesses turn complex challenges into clear, aligned action. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm specializes in grant development, strategic planning, professional development and capacity building. Through her signature CIVITAS Method™, Rivera—a nationally recognized Pritzker Fellow, who has led large-scale public health initiatives and cross-sector collaborations—blends heart and strategy to co-create sustainable solutions that help mission-driven leaders grow their impact and income. To date, her clients have raised over $4 million in funding and launched high-impact programs that nourish communities and transform lives. Riveras has been featured by Thriving Women TV, First3Years, the Alameda County Bar Association, The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Columbus Chapter and The HerStory Podcast.

