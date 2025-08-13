Evan Kirstel Named #1 Global Internet of Things Thought Leader by Thinkers360

Thinkers360’s list of the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Internet of Things 2025, ranking Evan Kirstel as #1

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evan Kirstel, a globally recognized B2B tech thought leader, influencer, and strategist, has been ranked #1 on Thinkers360’s prestigious list of the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Internet of Things 2025 . His perfect score of 100 underscores his unmatched insights, digital influence, and commitment to making emerging technologies accessible to global audiences.Thinkers360, a leading platform for identifying and ranking top thinkers and influencers worldwide, honored Kirstel for his leadership in advancing IoT through impactful commentary, extensive social media reach, and strategic industry collaborations.“I’m honored to be recognized by Thinkers360 as the #1 global IoT thought leader and influencer,” said Kirstel. “The Internet of Things is revolutionizing everything from smart cities and connected healthcare to advanced manufacturing and logistics. My mission is to help organizations harness these innovations to drive growth, efficiency, and meaningful change.”With more than 30 years in telecom and tech, Kirstel has helped industry leaders and startups maximize social media strategies and build engaged communities around IoT innovation. His organic reach—tens of millions of impressions across LinkedIn, Twitter/X, YouTube, and other platforms—positions him as a go-to voice in digital transformation, 5G, cybersecurity, digital health, artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond.Known for translating complex technology into clear, engaging narratives, Kirstel bridges the gap between innovation and real-world adoption.“In 2026, the Internet of Things will be the driving force in connectivity,” Kirstel continued. “It’s about an integrated ecosystem—merging cybersecurity, edge computing, AI, and real-world applications like smart cities, connected healthcare, and industrial automation—to transform how we live and work.”Kirstel will attend and cover the CES in Las Vegas (January) and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (March 2026), exploring IoT advancements and engaging with media, analysts, vendors, and service providers. To discuss trends, arrange a meeting, or explore partnership opportunities—including appearances on his podcast What’s Up with Tech? or the nationally broadcast TECH IMPACT TV show —contact his team at admin@evankirstel.com.About Evan KirstelEvan Kirstel is a globally recognized B2B technology thought leader, media innovator, and social media influencer with more than 35 years of experience spanning telecom, health tech, enterprise IT, and emerging technologies. As Chief Digital Evangelist at eViRa Health, he helps brands amplify their voice, expand their reach, and grow their influence. Recognized as the #1 digital influencer in B2B technology and a leading voice in AI, cybersecurity, 5G, digital health, and beyond, he engages a community of more than 650,000 followers worldwide. He hosts the nationally broadcast TECH IMPACT television show and its special edition AI Impact, as well as the livestreamed social media series and podcast, What’s Up with Tech?, where he interviews industry leaders and explores the trends shaping our connected future.About Thinkers360Thinkers360 is the world’s premier platform for thought leaders and influencers, offering global rankings and insights based on influence, expertise, and reach across diverse fields, including technology, business, and healthcare.

