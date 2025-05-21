Evan Kirstel Named New Host of TECH IMPACT Television Show, Expanding Reach of Nationally Broadcast Technology Series

Evan Kirstel at the anchor desk during filming of TECH IMPACT’s AI-focused edition, AI IMPACT. Evan Kirstel interviews an industry guest on TECH IMPACT, discussing the technologies shaping tomorrow. Behind the scenes: host Evan Kirstel on set during the filming of a TECH IMPACT episode.

Social media influencer and B2B tech thought leader brings unmatched experience and energy to the hit television program airing on FOX Business and Bloomberg TV

We’re thrilled to welcome Evan Kirstel as the new face of TECH IMPACT. His deep expertise, global view, and massive social following make him the perfect voice to lead the show into its next chapter.” — Juan Martinez, Executive Producer, Maram Entertainment

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECH IMPACT, the nationally televised series exploring emerging technologies shaping the future, proudly announces that globally recognized tech influencer Evan Kirstel has joined as its new host. With over 35 years of industry leadership and a combined social media following of more than 640,000, Kirstel brings unmatched expertise, credibility, and digital reach to the show.Produced by Maram Entertainment, TECH IMPACT airs on FOX Business Network and Bloomberg Television and is known for making complex topics like AI, cybersecurity, 5G, and digital health engaging and accessible. Each 30-minute, commercial-free episode is designed to inform and inspire consumers, business leaders, and technology professionals alike.“TECH IMPACT is a platform that not only informs, but inspires,” said Evan Kirstel, host of TECH IMPACT and the special addition AI IMPACT. “I’m honored to join the show and bring my passion for innovation to a broader television audience. From AI and robotics to digital health and cloud computing, we’re unpacking the tech trends that are redefining every aspect of modern life. TechImpact.TV is your front-row seat to the edge of innovation.”Kirstel’s debut episode will air:• Saturday, May 24 at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on FOX Business Network• Saturday, May 31 at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT on Bloomberg Television• Saturday, June 14 at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT again on FOX Business NetworkFeatured guests in this premiere episode include Imagination Technologies, Cognigy, GMI Cloud, Iterable, and Keralty Group (Sanitas).In addition to his role on TECH IMPACT, Kirstel hosts the show’s special edition, AI IMPACT, which explores the growing influence of artificial intelligence on business, creativity, climate, and human well-being.“We’re thrilled to welcome Evan Kirstel as the new face of TECH IMPACT,” said Juan Martinez, Executive Producer at Maram Entertainment. “His deep industry knowledge, global perspective, and massive social following make him the perfect voice to lead the next chapter of this series. Expect dynamic storytelling, exclusive interviews, and compelling insights into the innovations shaping tomorrow. Technology has an impact—and we’re telling that story one episode at a time on TECH IMPACT.”Kirstel is a globally recognized tech media innovator, industry analyst, and trusted voice in the B2B technology space. His career spans leadership roles at major global tech firms including Intel, Oracle, and Philips. He has collaborated with companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, T-Mobile, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, and Broadcom—delivering thought leadership, visibility, and measurable ROI across platforms. As a host, podcaster, livestreamer, and blogger, he brings creativity and technical depth to audiences worldwide, simplifying complex topics and amplifying innovation.About TECH IMPACTTECH IMPACT is a dynamic, TV magazine-style series produced by Maram Entertainment. Airing on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business Network, the program features the technologies, innovators, and trends that are transforming business, life, and society. Each episode is commercial-free, visually rich, and packed with insight for both consumers and professionals. This timely series, including its special edition AI IMPACT , explores all aspects of technology with the goal to empower, educate, inspire, and entertain viewers.About Evan KirstelEvan Kirstel is a B2B tech media innovator, podcaster, livestream host, and industry analyst with 35+ years of experience in telecom, health tech, and enterprise IT. Recognized as the #1 digital influencer in B2B technology, he is a trusted voice in AI, cybersecurity, 5G, digital health, and more.About Maram EntertainmentMaram Entertainment is an award-winning multimedia production company specializing in informative and visually compelling programming, from television shows to feature films. Known for creating TECH IMPACT and other forward-thinking series, Maram combines editorial excellence with cinematic storytelling to educate, engage, and inspire a global viewership.About FOX Business NetworkFOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information that impacts Main Street and Wall Street. Reaching over 70 million households, FBN features market coverage, breaking financial news, and insightful programming tailored to business leaders, investors, and professionals. FBN is available via multiple cable providers and at foxbusiness.com.About Bloomberg TelevisionBloomberg Television is a global business and financial news network delivering 24/7 coverage of markets, economies, technology, and innovation. Broadcasting in over 120 countries, Bloomberg TV is trusted by executives, decision-makers, and global audiences for its in-depth reporting and expert interviews.

Special Edition of TECH IMPACT - AI IMPACT with Evan Kirstel

