Vanessa Garcia, Award-Winning Author, Reveals How to Turn Creative Nonfiction into History and Legacy

Sharing stories of community and family is how the Cuban-American community stays connected from one generation to the next.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanessa Garcia, award-winning author of What the Bread Says: Baking with Love, History, and Papan and co-host of the podcast Never The Empty Nest, transforms creative nonfiction into living history. She believes that passing down oral histories of struggle and triumph helps each generation understand their identity and draw strength from their heritage. Garcia’s work activates these stories to foster unity across cultures and highlight the shared human connection.

"Collecting oral stories is a historical way to preserve culture and family. My PhD is in Creative Nonfiction. What does this mean? It means I have studied the ways in which we use all the tools of literature and the arts to bring a true story, with real facts, to life. Making that crossover and making it translatable to many is important to me," Garcia relates.

Her work bridges the often-dense world of academia and the everyday experience, making history accessible and meaningful for diverse audiences. Passing down history comes in many forms. Gathering with friends and family to share stories of laughter, love, survival, and more is a way to protect one's identity and preserve the family legacy.

“In academia, deep, specialized research often stays hidden in dense language,” says Garcia. “My goal is to bring those stories out, to activate them, and to help people connect to history in a way that feels alive and relevant.”

As a Cuban-American, Garcia’s passion is fueled by a personal mission to recover and revitalize oral histories erased or distorted by oppressive regimes. Through her company, Abre Camino Collective, she collects and shares the rich stories that have long been silenced.

Her award-winning book, What the Bread Says, encourages readers of all ages to explore their roots through family recipes, which carry powerful cultural codes. These recipes tell stories of heritage, survival, and identity, the complex blend of old and new that shapes who we are.

“Identity is a mix,” Garcia explains. “By sharing real-life stories, we can celebrate our roots and recognize our shared humanity. Our uniqueness actually brings us together rather than pulling us apart.”

About Vanessa Garcia

Vanessa Garcia is a Cuban-American writer and multidisciplinary creator, screenwriter, playwright, novelist, and journalist. She has written for Sesame Street (earning an Emmy nomination and two Telly Awards), Caillou, and the French animated series Behind the Beats. Her novel White Light won an International Latino Book Award and was named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2015. Her debut children’s picture book, *What the Bread Says, was released in 2022.

Garcia’s theatrical works include The Amparo Experience (hailed as “Miami’s Hottest Ticket” by People en Español), Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas (co-written with Richard Blanco), #Graced, and Jenna & The Whale. Her essays and journalism have appeared in The LA Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, National Review, ESPN, and more. She hosts the family podcast "Never the Empty Nest" with her sister and mother.

