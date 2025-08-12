Boney James, Eric Marienthal Headline Replay of High Hopes Benefit Concert Streaming on Alert the Globe Aug. 16–17

Watch at AlertTheGlobe.com Aug. 16–17, 2025, as Eric Marienthal and Boney James blow the stage up in an electrifying saxophone performance at the 26th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends High Hopes Benefit Concert. Watch at AlertTheGlobe.com Aug. 16–17, 2025, as Eric Marienthal and Boney James join Mark Desmond of High Hopes Head Injury Program, raising awareness and funds to help traumatic brain injury survivors rebuild their lives. Alert The Globe will stream the two-part replay of the 26th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends High Hopes Benefit Concert Aug. 16–17 at 7 PM (PST). Watch worldwide at www.AlertTheGlobe.com and help support brain injury recovery.

The 26th annual “Eric Marienthal and Friends” concert will replay in two parts, raising awareness for brain injury recovery.

This event brings joy, healing, and hope to so many. We’re incredibly grateful to Alert the Globe for helping us share this to a wider audience to raise awareness for brain injury recovery.” — Mark Desmond, CEO and Founder of High Hopes

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alert the Globe is proud to announce the two-part replay of the 26th Annual “Eric Marienthal and Friends” Concert, benefiting the High Hopes Head Injury Program , streaming August 16 and 17 at 7 PM (PST) at www.AlertTheGlobe.com Held at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, this year’s concert featured world-renowned saxophonist Boney James alongside GRAMMYAward-winning host Eric Marienthal and an all-star lineup of jazz talent. The evening united hundreds of music lovers and supporters of High Hopes, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals recover from traumatic brain injuries.This exclusive stream offers viewers worldwide the opportunity to experience the power of music and discover the mission behind the concert.Watch the replay at: www.AlertTheGlobe.com Part 1: Friday, August 16 at 7 PM PSTPart 2: Saturday, August 17 at 7 PM PST"This event brings joy, healing, and hope to so many," said Mark Desmond, CEO and Founder of High Hopes. "We’re incredibly grateful to Alert the Globe for helping us share this experience with a larger audience and continue raising awareness for brain injury recovery."About High Hopes Head Injury ProgramFounded in 1975 and based in Tustin, California, High Hopes Head Injury Program is one of the nation's leading nonprofit day programs for the rehabilitation of traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Mark Desmond, High Hopes offers a comprehensive range of therapies, including physical, occupational, speech, cognitive, and psychological care, all tailored to help individuals regain independence and improve their quality of life.The center’s team of dedicated therapists, staff, and volunteers works tirelessly to provide hope and healing for patients and their families. High Hopes is supported through private donations, fundraising events, and community partnerships. To learn more or to make a donation, visit https://highhopes.ws About Alert the GlobeAlert the Globe is a ‘Lens to Platform’ global live broadcasting network that, in the highest quality imaginable, gives the world's musicians and venues an easy way to promote themselves, as well as gives the world's 4 billion viewers who enjoy watching live music, the ultimate view of what’s happening musically. With the mission to “bring the world together through music,” the company streams high-quality concerts, cultural events, and global broadcasts in real-time and on demand. Since 2014, Alert the Globe has been the exclusive live-stream partner for the Eric Marienthal and Friends concert, helping expand the reach and visibility of this vital fundraising event benefiting brain injury recovery.Alert The Globe is guided by an esteemed advisory board that includes members and affiliates of iconic bands such as The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, The Beach Boys, Stevie Nicks, Macy Gray, and other legendary artists. These industry trailblazers support the platform’s mission and help amplify its global reach, bringing both music and meaningful causes to audiences everywhere through the power of live-streaming innovation. More information can be found at https://www.alerttheglobe.com

