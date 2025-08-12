Chair File: Building a Safer Workplace

Threats and violence are never okay, and it’s disappointing that we live in a world where this is a reality. Federal data shows that health care workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than other workers. Providing the compassionate, high-quality care that we’re known for is difficult when team members are afraid for their safety, and responding to these events ties up valuable resources and can delay needed care.

So what can we do as hospitals and health systems? First, we can continue to collaborate and learn best practices from one another. The AHA has built a number of resources, including ones developed in collaboration with the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, to provide action steps to a safer workplace and promote violence prevention strategies. There’s also the Building a Safe Workplace and Community Framework, an incredibly helpful tool for leaders that emphasizes educating and protecting our team members.

The second is to join the AHA in advocating with your legislators and lawmakers for more protection. There are currently no federal laws that protect hospital workers from workplace assault. The AHA is advocating for the enactment of the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S. 1600), which would make it a federal crime to assault hospital workers, similar to current federal law protecting airline and airport workers.

I will be speaking with Claire Zangerle, senior vice president and chief nurse executive of the AHA and chief executive officer of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, for a Leadership Dialogue conversation later this month. Listen in for a practical conversation on ideas and tools you can use to reduce violence and promote safety.

Helping You Help Communities – Key AHA Resources