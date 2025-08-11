Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 11, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 11, 2025, include the following:

Monday, August 11 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Susan Elkins, Statehouse, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 11 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Grand Opening of the MUSC Health Jean and Hugh K. Leatherman Behavioral Care Pavilion, 121 East Cedar Street, Florence, S.C.

Thursday, August 14 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the I-95 Widening Groundbreaking, Hardeeville Welcome Center, 4968 Jasper Highway, Hardeeville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: August 4, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 4, 2025 included:

Friday, August 8

11:45 AM: Economic development call.

Saturday, August 9

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Republican Party’s 58th annual Silver Elephant Dinner, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.