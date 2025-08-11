DPS Trooper Honored with Purple Heart for Heroic Service

AUSTIN – Today, at the August meeting of the Public Safety Commission (PSC), Chairman Stephen P. Mach, Nelda Luce Blair, Dan Hord, Larry Long and Steven Stodghill, along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Freeman F. Martin, recognized the service of Trooper Joseph Sherman (Corsicana) by presenting him with a Purple Heart.

“It is a privilege to be able to honor Trooper Sherman’s bravery and selfless dedication to the people of Texas in this way,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “His courage and resilience are an inspiration to all of us, and he serves as a shining example for all the men and women of this department.”

On March 13, 2025, Troopers Joseph Sherman and Noah Thompson were providing traffic control for a disabled commercial vehicle along Interstate 45 in Corsicana. The Troopers were outside their patrol in a grassy median, monitoring traffic as the wrecker worked to remove the disabled vehicle, when, without warning, a Ford F-250 veered off the road and struck the front of their patrol unit before continuing toward them. Despite efforts to evade the oncoming vehicle, both Troopers Sherman and Thompson were struck. As a result of the crash, Trooper Sherman sustained serious bodily injuries and was immediately transported to Navarro Regional Hospital for emergency treatment. He underwent a successful surgery to repair a broken right tibia. Trooper Sherman is still under a doctor’s care and continuing to heal from his injuries.

The Purple Heart is presented to commissioned officers who are seriously injured in the line of duty. Trooper Sherman’s commitment to service and unwavering professionalism in the face of danger make him a deserving recipient of this award.

###

(HQ 2025-82)