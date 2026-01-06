DPS Border Mounted Patrol Apprehends Previously Deported Child Predator on New Year’s Day (South Texas Region)

DEL RIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Border Mounted Patrol Unit made multiple illegal immigrant apprehensions during Operation Lone Star on New Year’s Day in Maverick Co. – including a previously deported child sex predator.

On Jan. 1, 2026, just after 10:30 a.m., DPS’ Border Mounted Patrol Unit responded to a Drawbridge camera activation by a male subject on a private ranch in Maverick Co. Troopers located the male subject, later identified as Marcio Steven Izaguirre, 41, of Honduras, hiding within the thick brush.

Through further investigation, Troopers learned that Izaguirre is a previously deported felon, with multiple deportations dating back to 2004. He also has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions from 2008 for furnishing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child molestation out of Cobb Co., Ga.

Izaguirre was referred to Border Patrol.

Video of Izaguirre’s capture is available here.

