DPS Reminds Texans of Upcoming Emissions Test Requirement in Bexar Co.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers in San Antonio and surrounding communities to begin preparing their vehicles for new emissions testing requirements, which take effect later this year under House Bill 3297.

Beginning Nov. 1, 2026, Bexar Co. will join the list of emissions counties in Texas – those are counties that require vehicles to pass an emissions test before being registered. It is important to note that emissions tests are different than comprehensive vehicle safety inspections, which were eliminated on Jan. 1, 2025. While safety inspections were eliminated for all non-commercial vehicles, Texans whose vehicles are registered in emissions counties are still required to have emissions tests before registration. The price of vehicle emissions tests in Bexar Co. will be $18.50. Vehicles exempt from emissions inspections, including electric-only vehicles, continue to be exempt. Drivers with unexpired vehicle registration are not required to obtain a passing emissions test until it is time to renew their registration.

As a reminder, all non-commercial vehicles in the state are still subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee per HB 3297. The inspection program replacement fee will be paid when you register your vehicle with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles (those of the current or preceding model year on the date of purchase) purchased in Texas that have not been previously registered in Texas or another state are required to pay an initial inspection program replacement fee of $16.75 to cover two years.

Please note that the inspection program replacement fee is not an increase in the cost of your vehicle registration. As its name suggests, this fee replaces the revenue source for state programs and operations — like the construction and expansion of state highways — which were once supported by the money collected through vehicle safety inspections.

Commercial Vehicles

All commercial vehicles in all counties are still required to obtain a passing vehicle safety inspection. Because they still need to pay for a safety inspection, commercial vehicles are exempt from the inspection program replacement fee.

Remember, all vehicles still need to be registered; the registration process continues to be managed by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The department encourages drivers in Bexar Co. to begin preparing for emissions testing requirements now by taking their vehicles in for service. Regularly servicing your vehicle can help avoid surprise delays in vehicle registration by ensuring your vehicle’s emissions system is in good condition. In addition to checking your vehicle’s emissions system, regular maintenance also ensures the proper operation of your vehicle’s headlights, taillights, horn, mirrors, windshield wipers, tires and other critical functions. Driving a vehicle without many of these properly working safety features is against the law and puts everyone at risk.

