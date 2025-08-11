On August 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

During the telephone conversation, the leaders highlighted a recently implemented project to deliver Azerbaijani gas to Syria, a collaboration between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Syria. Qatar's financial support for this project was particularly underscored.

The significance of the initialing of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other related documents during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the U.S. was emphasized. These were highlighted as crucial for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

The role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving these outcomes was highly appreciated. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the agreement on unimpeded transport links between Azerbaijan’s mainland and its Nakhchivan region would have a positive impact on the carrying capacity of the Middle Corridor in the future.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar for his support for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his leadership in advancing the peace agenda and the historic outcomes reached.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.