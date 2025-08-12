floLIVE Launches Seamless Cross-Border Cellular IoT Service Spanning Africa’s Logistics Corridors

Solution delivers high-volume cross-border connectivity supporting video telematics, network infrastructure, and fleet safety at significantly lower costs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking connectivity offering designed to revolutionize monitoring of transportation and logistics in Sub-Saharan Africa. The solution enables trucking, supply chain, and related companies to cost effectively leverage video surveillance applications to conduct safe, reliable, and timely operations. The service is available through select partners serving the transportation industry.floLIVE’s offering includes a high-bandwidth cellular connectivity package that is priced about 70 percent lower than conventional roaming services and is purpose-built for the operational realities of Africa’s logistics. The service delivers seamless connectivity throughout major business corridors, overcoming common challenges such as network dead zones, inconsistent coverage, and fragmented SIM infrastructure. The solution enables logistics operators to scale video surveillance, track cargo in real time, and ensure uninterrupted fleet communications.“In a region where cellular coverage is inconsistent, we have developed a secure and resilient network that addresses service gaps and helps transportation, supply chain, and logistics companies in this fast-growing region maintain secure and reliable operations,” said Chen Porat, senior vice president for floLIVE. “The service enables these companies to vastly improve their operations through a combination of frictionless cellular coverage and robust onboard always-on video surveillance equipment. Just as importantly, we have created a solution that transforms the economics of IoT and normalizes the incredibly disparate data subscription rates among carriers. This not only improves the cost effectiveness and physical security of freight transportation within Sub-Saharan Africa, but it can lead to greater performance and profitability for these businesses.”The backbone of this cross-border service is floLIVE’s resilient, high-performance cellular coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa. The company’s multi-country infrastructure supports consistent monitoring powered by its intelligent multi-IMSI technology which allows a single SIM to automatically switch between identities tied to different mobile network operators throughout the region. Resilient, always-on connections are assured throughout the service area through direct connections with a minimum of two mobile networks in every country.Using floLIVE’s multi-IMSI technology, customers have a single contract with floLIVE or its authorized regional partner to seamlessly connect to the best available local mobile network. This ensures that pricing and coverage remain consistent, regardless of the network used. With predictable and affordable connectivity, transportation companies now have the opportunity to share the subscribed data plan across multiple connected cameras to monitor both vehicle and driver activity, as well as cargo.According to Peter Walsh, chief executive officer of CommsCloud, a South African-based IoT solutions provider, the floLIVE cross-border service marks a significant upgrade over competitive offerings.“For years, African fleets have been held back by unreliable roaming, costly data plans, and SIMs that simply don’t work across borders,” said Peter Walsh, chief executive officer of CommsCloud. “This partnership with floLIVE changes that. Together, we’re delivering the resilient, always-on connectivity that logistics and transport operators across Sub-Saharan Africa have been demanding — with multi-network resilience and a price point that finally makes large-scale video telematics and real-time monitoring a viable option. It’s a regional solution with 21st-century capability, purpose-built for African businesses ready to scale.”To learn more about floLIVE’s resilient IoT services in Africa, as well as its full portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/Vehicle Surveillance Africa IoT Connectivity/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.About CommsCloudCommsCloud is Africa’s leading IoT Connectivity Solutions Provider, trusted by logistics, fleet, and industrial businesses to deliver secure, scalable, and always-on IoT infrastructure. With deep regional knowledge, autonomous multi-network SIMs, and a client-first approach, CommsCloud empowers businesses to thrive in even the most complex cross-border environments. 