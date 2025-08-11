Submit Release
UC to reconsider ban on undocumented student employment

Current UC policy dictates that undocumented students cannot hold any campus job, including teaching assistant and research positions. The university is being directed to “reconsider its policy based on proper criteria,” according to the court’s decision.

