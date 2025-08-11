Celebrating Middletown's Revitalization Projects

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul toured the City of Middletown’s completed projects funded under the State’s highly successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The City has also completed an additional 17 projects from its Façade and Storefront Signage Improvement Program funded at $1 million through the DRI. Together, these projects further the State and City’s shared goal of creating a truly vibrant, year-round downtown that serves as the economic, civic and cultural center of the community.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page has photos of the tour here.

PHOTOS: Before and After Photos of Middletown’s DRI Projects are available here.