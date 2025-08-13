Companies in High-Risk Industries Leverage KPA Software Tools to Modernize Safety and Compliance

From incident reporting to training tracking, KPA Flex helps safety teams manage tasks more efficiently on the go and stay organized across locations.

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS software company, KPA, is helping high-risk industries, from manufacturing to construction, replace outdated safety processes with scalable, mobile-first technology designed to improve compliance, reduce incidents, and engage frontline teams.As regulatory pressure increases and worksite complexity grows, companies are turning to KPA’s EHS safety software , KPA Flex, the company’s configurable safety platform, to simplify inspections, training, incident tracking, and chemical documentation. The result: safer worksites, real-time oversight, and consistent compliance across every location.Customers are seeing measurable gains in operational safety and compliance outcomes. Alleguard, a manufacturer specializing in protective packaging and insulation, leveraged KPA Flex to build its EHS program from the ground up. With no legacy system in place, the company deployed configurable self-inspection forms, automated task tracking, and a fully digital training framework.Within months, Alleguard achieved over 90% workforce training compliance , reduced open corrective actions to near zero, and established real-time visibility across its sites, all without requiring IT involvement.In the heavy construction and materials sector, Dolese Bros. Co., operating more than 60 facilities across Oklahoma and Texas, replaced its fragmented, paper-based processes with a fully digitized safety system via KPA Flex. The transition enabled mobile incident and near-miss reporting, daily workplace exam documentation, and centralized oversight of DOT and MSHA compliance requirements. As a result, Dolese saw a significant increase in field-level safety engagement, improved audit readiness, and faster issue resolution across dispersed operations.KPA Flex stands out for its no-code configurability, allowing teams to build inspections, workflows, and dashboards without developers. Features include offline mobile access, QR code tagging, automated task escalation, and integration with training and document control. Safety leaders track performance and generate audit-ready reports in real time.Trusted by thousands across various industries, KPA continues to deliver flexible, field-ready tools that help safety teams shift from reactive to proactive EHS management.About KPAKPA is a leading provider of Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) software and services, specifically designed for high-risk industries. Its flagship platform, KPA Flex, helps companies streamline compliance, strengthen safety culture, and reduce risk through mobile tools, real-time data, and expert support. Trusted by thousands of clients, KPA is redefining what innovative safety management looks like.

