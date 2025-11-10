Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Joins Cricket’s Hope for a Festive Halloween Harvest Event in Modesto
ABSI's Hillary gets into the Halloween spirit by carving a pumpkin at the Cricket's Hope Halloween event.
ABSI team members Hillary, Marianna, and Rachel joined in the festivities by helping children carve and paint pumpkins, creating a colorful pumpkin patch filled with smiles and laughter. The team also passed out goody bag prizes for Cricket’s Hope’s carnival games, adding an extra touch of excitement and sweet goodness to the event.
Cricket’s Hope is an individualized, strength-based prevention and healing program for children who have been affected by trauma. Their mission aligns with ABSI’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth, resilience, and inclusion for every person through its social groups and community programs.
“ABSI is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Modesto community and support the incredible work that Cricket’s Hope is doing,” said Hillary, MA, BCBA, QBA. “ABSI is so proud to collaborate with organizations that create safe and joyful spaces for all children to thrive.”
Together, ABSI and Cricket’s Hope made this Halloween a meaningful celebration—where fun, friendship, and compassion came together.
ABOUT AUTISM BEHAVIOR SERVICES
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) provides comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services designed to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism and other neurodiverse needs. ABSI also offers social groups for people of all ages, as well as services for families, schools, and workforce training.
