Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Joins Cricket’s Hope for a Festive Halloween Harvest Event in Modesto

ABSI team joins in the festivities at the memorable Cricket's Hope Halloween event. ABSI's Hillary gets into the Halloween spirit by carving a pumpkin at the Cricket's Hope Halloween event. A festive display of goody bags provided by ABSI, ready for guests at the Cricket's Hope Halloween event.

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) — a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services — celebrated the spirit of Halloween by partnering with Cricket’s Hope for their annual Harvest Party, bringing fun, creativity, and community connection to children and families in the Modesto area.ABSI team members Hillary, Marianna, and Rachel joined in the festivities by helping children carve and paint pumpkins, creating a colorful pumpkin patch filled with smiles and laughter. The team also passed out goody bag prizes for Cricket’s Hope’s carnival games, adding an extra touch of excitement and sweet goodness to the event.Cricket’s Hope is an individualized, strength-based prevention and healing program for children who have been affected by trauma. Their mission aligns with ABSI’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth, resilience, and inclusion for every person through its social groups and community programs “ABSI is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Modesto community and support the incredible work that Cricket’s Hope is doing,” said Hillary, MA, BCBA, QBA. “ABSI is so proud to collaborate with organizations that create safe and joyful spaces for all children to thrive.”Together, ABSI and Cricket’s Hope made this Halloween a meaningful celebration—where fun, friendship, and compassion came together.ABOUT AUTISM BEHAVIOR SERVICESAutism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) provides comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services designed to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism and other neurodiverse needs. ABSI also offers social groups for people of all ages, as well as services for families, schools, and workforce training.Learn more at www.autismbehaviorservices.com or contact the ABSI team at 1-855-581-0100 or info@autismbehaviorservices.com.

