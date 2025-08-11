Submit Release
July Bar Exam Taken by Just Over 200 Law Students

Just over two hundred law students sat for the Nebraska State Bar Exam on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, and Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Many Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation employee-volunteers were on-hand to assist exam staff and serve as test proctors. Testing was held at the Cornhusker Marriott in downtown Lincoln. Students who pass the Bar Exam will be sworn-in as lawyers on the afternoon of Thursday, September 25, 2025, at a ceremony held in Lincoln.

