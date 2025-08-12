New MS-ISAC Report Reveals Growing Cyber Threats to Local Infrastructure Amid Budget Cuts

Report is cited by five intergovernmental organizations in a letter urging continued federal support for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report by the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) sheds light on the mounting cybersecurity challenges facing state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) governments as they work to defend the nation’s critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

“Strengthening Critical Infrastructure: SLTT Progress & Priorities, Volume 2” offers a timely, in-depth look at how communities across the United States are responding to escalating attacks, often with limited resources and shrinking federal support. The report findings support concerns voiced by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO), the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National League of Cities (NLC), Major County Sheriffs of America, and the United States Conference of Mayors in a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue, it’s a national security issue,” said Terry Loftus, Chair of the MS-ISAC Executive Committee. “This report highlights the resilience and innovation of SLTT organizations but also underscores the urgent need for sustained investment and collaboration.”

Key Findings:

• 68% of SLTT organizations lack the budget to address major cybersecurity priorities.

• Small and rural communities are disproportionately vulnerable to cyber attacks.

• Foreign adversaries are targeting local infrastructure daily, from water systems to public schools.

What’s Working:

• Shared services and regional security operations centers (SOCs) are enabling cost-effective, 24/7 threat monitoring.

• Cyber navigator programs are delivering expert guidance to small jurisdictions that lack in-house cybersecurity staff.

The report also features case studies from Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, showcasing successful initiatives in cyber workforce development, local government support, statewide coordination, and support for underserved communities.

As the burden of cybersecurity increasingly shifts to local governments, the MS-ISAC is calling for a renewed federal commitment to supporting SLTT entities on the front lines of cyber defense.

For media inquiries or to speak with a member of the MS-ISAC Executive Committee, please contact Kelly Wyland, Sr. Media Relations Manager at kelly.wyland@cisecurity.org, or call/text 518-256-6978.

