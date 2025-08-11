US 93 widening project near Wikieup approaching halfway poin

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is nearing the halfway point on a project that is constructing 4 miles of a divided four-lane highway on US 93 between the Phoenix area and Las Vegas.

The $80.6 million project is now 45% complete as work continues to widen the two-lane segment of US 93 between Wikieup and Interstate 40 (mileposts 106-110). Since work began in January, crews have completed earthwork for the highway’s new southbound lanes.

Crews are now focusing their efforts at Cane Springs Wash, where piers are in place for a pair of 132-foot-long bridges. Cranes are expected to hoist girders into place in late August, when each structure will receive 15 girders.

The project, which is 13 miles north of Wikieup, also includes:

Removing the existing bridge over Cane Springs Wash at milepost 109 once traffic shifts to the new structures

Improving and/or installing drainage and sediment-control facilities, including culverts, pipes and ditches

Reconstructing the intersection turnout at Upper Trout Creek Road

The new southbound lanes are expected to open in spring of 2026, with the project’s completion anticipated in spring 2027.

Other projects are on the way for US 93 as part of ADOT’s long-term vision of providing four-lane divided highway all the way between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam:

A recent $26 million federal grant will allow ADOT to extend the length of an already planned widening project currently scheduled for 2027 by 1.27 miles between Wickenburg Ranch Way and just northwest of State Route 89, creating another 4.5 miles of four-lane divided highway. This segment of US 93 will connect with a project completed in late 2024 that widened 5 miles of US 93 in Wickenburg.

Construction is underway on a $106 million project creating a free-flowing interchange connecting US 93 and Interstate 40 in Kingman. The goal is eliminating delays that can occur there for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona.

In fiscal years 2027 and 2028, ADOT plans a widening project between mileposts 161.7-166.2 in the area of Big Jim Wash.

Another project scheduled to start in 2026 calls for adding passing lanes to US 93 between mileposts 171.5-173 and 175.5-177 in fiscal year 2026.

For more information on completed and planned US 93 corridor projects, please visit azdot.gov/us93. For information on all projects underway and planned in northwestern Arizona, please visit azdot.gov/NWImprovements. For more information on the US 93 Cane Springs project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/us93CaneSprings.