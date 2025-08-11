State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Warn of Serious Consequences from Proposed Changes to Medicare and Medicaid Ahead of 60th Anniversary - For July 23, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Financial Leaders to Warn of Serious Consequences from Proposed Changes to Medicare and Medicaid Ahead of 60th Anniversary

Proposed federal cuts could strain state budgets and reduce access to care for Minnesotans, Auditor Blaha cautions ahead of Medicare and Medicaid’s 60th anniversary.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Americans for Responsible Growth on a press call [RSVP HERE] Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m. CST, to expose the disastrous consequences of escalating Republican attacks on Medicare and Medicaid ahead of the 60th anniversary of the programs.

“These cuts aren’t just numbers on a page, real people will lose access to care,” Auditor Blaha said. “Minnesota communities rely on these programs to keep hospitals open, create jobs, and reduce long-term care costs. Cuts like these are not only cruel, but they also shift huge financial risks onto local governments.”

Auditor Blaha and other financial leaders will outline how Republican-backed efforts to slash $1 trillion in federal Medicaid and Medicare funding would force states to absorb the costs. The proposed cuts would also eliminate thousands of federal jobs and remove protections against fraud and abuse, all while increasing premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

WHAT:

State Leaders Blast Republican Assault on Medicaid and Medicare Ahead of 60th Anniversary

WHO:

State Auditor Julie Blaha (D-MN)

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs

New Mexico State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya

Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

WHEN:

Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:

Credentialed press should RSVP by clicking HERE.