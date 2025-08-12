David Caravantes Appointed Executive Director of Beat Cancer Foundation to Lead National Expansion and Outreach Efforts

Beat Cancer Foundation Discount Code

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beat Cancer Foundation proudly announces the appointment of David A. Caravantes as Executive Director and CEO, marking a pivotal step forward in the nonprofit’s mission to help individuals not only fight cancer - but beat it.With over a decade of experience in strategic communications, nonprofit leadership, and public advocacy, Caravantes brings a bold and inspiring vision to the organization’s expanding national footprint. Under his leadership, the Beat Cancer Foundation partnered with OncoSure Testing to launch the revolutionary OncoSure™ cancer screening technology. The foundation plans to scale its outreach programs, broaden access to integrative cancer support, and increase public awareness around early detection, holistic healing, and personalized cancer care.Since its inception, the Beat Cancer Foundation has worked tirelessly to support individuals battling cancer - helping hundreds, including many with stage IV diagnoses, achieve remission and regain their health. As the son of a cancer survivor and a licensed naturopathic practitioner, Caravantes understands firsthand the urgency and hope that define the organization’s mission.“Knowing all your treatment options could be life-saving,” says Caravantes.“We believe people don’t just have to fight cancer - they can beat it,” he adds. “Our goal is to be the first-place people turn when they’re diagnosed, scared, and searching for real answers and support. We’re building a global community that believes healing is possible and that cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence.”“Prevention and early detection are our best weapons against cancer,” Caravantes continues. “By partnering with OncoSure Testing to deliver OncoSure™, we’re ensuring that everyone - regardless of background or income - has access to the fastest, most comprehensive cancer screening available. Detecting cancer before symptoms appear gives people the chance to act early and dramatically improve their chances of survival.”Under Caravantes’ leadership, the foundation is launching a multi-channel outreach campaign, including public service podcasts, patient success stories, community education, and partnerships with wellness practitioners, integrative oncologists, and health organizations across the country.About Beat Cancer FoundationThe Beat Cancer Foundation (BCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people prevent, early detect, fight, and overcome cancer by guiding patients toward the safest and most effective treatment options while enhancing their quality of life. BCF serves as a trusted resource on treating cancer as a mitochondrial metabolic disease and empowers individuals through non-toxic, repurposed medications and integrative therapies.With a growing network of survivors, practitioners, and researchers, the Beat Cancer Foundation is committed to offering hope, resources, and real-world strategies that save lives.Media ContactSarah JacobsDirector of CommunicationsBeat Cancer Foundation📞 (307) 291-0991📧 press@beatcancerfoundation.org#BeatCancer #BeatCancerFoundation #EarlyDetection #CancerScreening #AffordableCare #TakeControl #FightCancer #CancerAwareness #HealthcareInnovation

