Beat Cancer Foundation Partners with OncoSure Testing to Launch OncoSure™ Advanced Cancer Screening Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beat Cancer Foundation is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with OncoSure Testing to bring OncoSure™ Advanced Cancer Screening Technology to patients nationwide. This unprecedented advancement in cancer detection sets a new industry standard, empowering individuals with a rapid, highly accurate blood test capable of detecting human cancers at the earliest possible stage - even before conventional staging begins.Traditional cancer screening methods often fall short, limited in scope, invasive, time-consuming, and costly. OncoSure changes everything.With just a simple blood draw, OncoSure’s advanced cancer screening test can detect human cancers in their earliest, pre-symptomatic stages - even stage -1, and delivers results within 24 hours after the lab receives the specimen. This is more than a test; it’s a transformational leap in proactive cancer care.“Prevention and early detection are our best weapons against cancer,” said David A. Caravantes, Executive Director of the Beat Cancer Foundation. “By partnering with OncoSure Testing to deliver OncoSure™, we’re ensuring that everyone - regardless of background or income - has access to the fastest, most comprehensive screening available. Detecting cancer before symptoms appear gives people the chance to act early and dramatically improve their chances of survival.”Why This Partnership Is a Game-Changer✔️ Rapid ResultsGet results in just 24 hours after the lab receives the specimen, compared to traditional 2–3 week wait times.✔️ Unmatched AccuracyWith 98.44% sensitivity, 97.15% specificity, and 97.77% overall accuracy, OncoSure sets a new benchmark in cancer diagnostics, reducing false positives and false negatives.✔️ All-Cancer DetectionUnlike tests that screen for only a few types, OncoSure detects human cancers, offering unmatched peace of mind.✔️ Affordable and AccessibleThanks to this partnership, OncoSure is available at 61% less cost than other advanced cancer screenings, making life-saving technology financially accessible.✔️ Insurance-FriendlyOncoSure accepts most major PPO and Commercial insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. Patients should verify coverage with OncoSure directly.Get Tested Through Beat Cancer Foundation and SaveWhether you're an individual, a company supporting your employees, or part of a group, you can save by using a BCF discount code and gain access to the most advanced, affordable, and comprehensive cancer screening available today.Join the Movement: Detect Early. Act Fast. Save Lives.Cancer often develops silently. Traditional screening methods can be invasive, expensive, or inaccessible. OncoSure simplifies early detection, making it fast, affordable, and within reach for everyone.“We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind in the fight against cancer,” the Foundation emphasized. “This partnership reflects our mission to empower individuals with the tools they need to prioritize their health and beat cancer before it even begins.”Take Control of Your Health TodayDon’t wait for symptoms. Early detection saves lives. Make cancer screening a regular part of your healthcare - for yourself and your loved ones.Learn more or book your screening at: www.beatcancerfoundation.org/oncosure About Beat Cancer FoundationThe Beat Cancer Foundation (BCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to helping people prevent, fight, and overcome cancer. BCF guides patients toward the safest and most effective treatment options while improving quality of life. Focused on treating cancer as a mitochondrial metabolic disease, the foundation champions the use of non-toxic, repurposed medications and integrative therapies. Through a growing network of survivors, practitioners, and researchers, BCF provides hope, resources, and real-world strategies that save lives.#EarlyDetection #CancerScreening #AffordableCare #TakeControl #FightCancer #CancerAwareness #HealthcareInnovationMedia ContactSarah JacobsDirector of CommunicationsBeat Cancer Foundation📞 (307) 291-0991📧 press@beatcancerfoundation.org

