Source Logistics ranks 111 in Logistics & Transportation on Inc. 5000 and secures multiple supply chain honors

Source Logistics ranks 111 in Logistics & Transportation on Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

Source named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Recognised for customer-centricity, expanded cold storage, fulfilling demand for LatAm imports

Being recognized across so many respected platforms is testament to our team, our services, and the trust our customers place in us.” — Raul Villareal, Founder and CEO at Source Logistics

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Logistics, a specialist provider of value-added transportation, warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine, ranking 111 in Logistics & Transportation on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The recognition follows a year of rapid expansion, new customer wins, and a series of other prestigious supply chain awards, against a backdrop of industry uncertainty.

Over the past 12 months, Source Logistics has expanded its national footprint to more than 5.8 million square feet of warehousing capacity coast to coast, including enhanced temperature-controlled storage, including ambient, refrigerated and frozen capacity. This enables the company to reach 75% of U.S. consumers with same-day delivery, critical for customers in the food, beverage, health, and beauty sectors.

Source Logistics has experienced consistent double-digit growth, fueled by rising demand from international brands, particularly those importing from Latin America, seeking resilient, compliant, and tech-forward supply chain partners in the U.S. market. The company has built a reputation for long-term customer loyalty, maintaining best in class retention rates in the logistics industry.

Significant new investment in its customer portal, cybersecurity, and integrated warehouse and transport management systems gives customers greater visibility, security, and responsiveness. Its proprietary “Warehouse in a Box” offering, a turnkey, rapid-deployment logistics solution, has also earned industry awards for innovation and agility.

2025 Industry Award Recognitions:

- America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Inc. 5000

- Top 100 3PL Provider, Inbound Logistics

- Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider, Food Logistics

- Top Supply Chain Project, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics for “Warehouse in a Box”

- 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, SupplyChainBrain based on customer nominations

“Being recognized across so many respected platforms is testament to our team, our services, and the trust our customers place in us,” says Raul Villareal, Founder and CEO at Source Logistics. “We’re committed to delivering reliable, adaptable logistics solutions, especially for Latin American and other multicultural brands entering or growing in the U.S. market. Our customer-first focus is what drives our growth.”

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc., of those making the list. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.