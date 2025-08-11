DPS Launches 90 Days of Safety Campaign, Keeping Texas Safe Coloring Book

AUSTIN – Today, in honor of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) 90th Anniversary, DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin kicked off a new statewide public safety initiative: 90 Days of Safety. During a press conference at DPS Headquarters in Austin, Colonel Martin, along with DPS officials, announced details of the new campaign—including the rollout of a new “Keeping Texas Safe” coloring and activity book that will be available to children statewide.

“For 90 years, the Texas Department of Public Safety has answered the call to protect and serve this great state, but we can’t do this job alone,” said Colonel Martin. “That’s why, over the next three months, the department will be highlighting ways everyday Texans can do their part to keep Texas safe through the 90 Days of Safety campaign. Texas is better off when we all do our part to keep our communities, roads and families safe.”

Colonel Martin was joined for the announcement by Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee, Homeland Security Division Chief Gerald Brown, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, other DPS leaders and special guests K-9 Disco—the main character of DPS’ new coloring book—and his handler, Trooper Christa Steadman.

About 90 Days of Safety

DPS’ 90 Days of Safety will be a three-part campaign, broken down into 30-day themes: Keeping Texas Communities Safe, Keeping Texas Roads Safe and Keeping Texas Families Safe. Each theme highlights different ways the public can take an active role to make Texas a safer place to call home. The first 30-day theme, Keeping Texas Communities Safe, begins today, August 11.

Throughout the 90 Days of Safety, DPS will share a series of social media content and public service announcement (PSA) video messages from various DPS leaders geared toward educating the public about available public safety resources and actions they can take to make our state safer. DPS will also air corresponding PSAs in the waiting areas of more than 180 driver license offices across the state. A new page on the department’s website—DPS Celebrates 90 Years—has also been created as a one-stop shop for all information related to DPS’ 90th Anniversary and the 90 Days of Safety campaign.

Watch the first 90 Days of Safety PSA video message, this one from Colonel Martin, titled “Keeping Texas Communities Safe,” here.

Keeping Texas Safe Coloring and Activity Books

In addition to the 90 Days of Safety, DPS is re-launching its statewide coloring book program with an updated coloring and activity book titled “Keeping Texas Safe.” Keeping Texas Safe is designed to promote conversations between children and adults about public safety through a variety of games, puzzles and coloring pages. Readers will notice the main character of the book, K-9 Disco, offers age-appropriate tips for young Texans along the way. K-9 Disco’s character is inspired by one of DPS’ commissioned K-9s—a 4-year-old Vizsla trained to detect explosive devices who is stationed at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. K-9 Disco and his handler, Trooper Christa Steadman, were present for the coloring book’s launch this morning. Learn more about them, and see pages from Keeping Texas Safe, here.

The Keeping Texas Safe books will be distributed to officers within DPS’ Safety Education Service (SES) and will be made available this fall. Trained in media relations and public speaking, DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenants and Sergeants are charged with educating the public and serving as Public Information Officers to the media regarding public safety in Texas. Additionally, these officers regularly offer presentations to schools and community organizations on drug use prevention, traffic safety, underage drinking, child passenger safety and other education and awareness programs. Presentations can be tailored for a variety of audiences and age groups, free of charge.

DPS’ 90th Anniversary

Yesterday, DPS issued a press release celebrating 90 years since the Texas Legislature established the agency on Aug. 10, 1935. Additionally, in the weeks prior, DPS has shared a series of videos and historical photographs in honor of the 90th anniversary. Each series pays tribute to numerous divisions across the department, highlighting key milestones and significant changes over the years. You can view the 90th Anniversary page online here.

###(HQ 2025-081)