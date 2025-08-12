LUMEOVA Welcomes Wireless Semiconductor Industry Innovator, Dr. Antonio Montalvo of Analog Devices to its Advisory Board

Dr. Antonio Montalvo

LUMEOVA expands Advisory Board to add Wireless Semiconductor Executive & Innovator Dr. Antonio Montalvo, VP of Technology at Analog Devices

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUMEOVA , a leading innovator in ultra-fast, wireless photonics communications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Antonio (Tony) Montalvo to its Advisory Board. “With over 25 years of innovation and technical leadership at Advanced Micro Devices, (AMD), Ericsson (ERIC) and Analog Devices (ADI), Tony has a proven track record in transforming innovative ideas into high-volume products in wireless communications market,” said Dr. Ali Khatibzadeh, Founder & CEO of LUMEOVA. “We are delighted to have Tony join our team and I look forward to working with him and the Advisory Board to grow LUMEOVA’s photonics communications business.”Dr. Montalvo is currently Fellow and Vice President of Technology at Analog Devices. He is also an advisor and member of the Investment Committee of ADVenture, the corporate venture arm of Analog Devices. His work on software-defined radio transceiver solutions has placed Analog Devices in the leadership position in 5G infrastructure market. Prior to that, he led the RF ASIC Design group at Ericsson and developed RF transceivers for Ericsson Mobile phones. “Wireless data demand is growing rapidly and photonics communications will play an increasing role for applications that require high data rates,” Dr. Montalvo commented. “LUMEOVA’s WiRaystechnology is an exciting and differentiated photonics solution that can drastically scale up communication speeds for applications such as high performance VR, consumer & industrial AI Robotics, Secure Wireless Connectivity, and AI Data Center server markets.”Dr. Montalvo holds a BS degree in Physics from Loyola University, MS in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University and PhD from North Carolina State University.About LUMEOVA, Inc.LUMEOVA, Inc is solving tomorrow’s connectivity challenges today with high-performance photonics wireless technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing data demands of consumer electronics and AI infrastructure markets. With optical technology that multiplies wireless data speeds, LUMEOVA is helping to redefine wireless connectivity for new generation of mobile devices, high performance XR, AI data center servers, and 5G/6G wireless infrastructure. For more information, visit https://lumeova.com

