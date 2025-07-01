LUMEOVA Strengthens Advisory Board, adding Semiconductor Industry Executive, Shankaran Janardhanan of GlobalFoundries

Shankaran Janardhanan

LUMEOVA expands Advisory Board to add Semiconductor Industry Executive & Business Leader Shankaran Janardhanan, SVP at GlobalFoundries.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUMEOVA , a leading innovator in ultra-fast, wireless photonics communications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shankaran Janardhanan to its Advisory Board. “With over 20 years of leadership at GlobalFoundries ( GF ) and Tower Semiconductor, Shankaran brings to our Advisory Board a wealth of experience in product development, business development and P&L management in wireless communication markets,” said Dr. Ali Khatibzadeh, Founder & CEO of LUMEOVA. “I look forward to working with Shankaran and the Advisor Board to grow LUMEOVA’s photonics communications business.”Shankaran Janardhanan is currently Senior Vice President of the Radio Frequency (RF) Product Line at GlobalFoundries. In this role, Mr. Janardhanan leads the company’s RF Product Line organization that enables customers to deliver solutions for smart mobile devices, home and industrial Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, communications infrastructure and AI data centers. “AI is multiplying communication data rates across multiple consumer and enterprise segments,” Mr. Janardhanan commented. “LUMEOVA’s WiRaystechnology is an exciting and differentiated wireless photonics solution that can drastically scale up communication speeds for applications such as high performance VR, consumer & industrial AI Robotics, Secure Wireless Connectivity, and AI Data Center server markets.”Mr. Janardhanan joined GF in 2011 and has served in various leadership roles including vice president of the Smart Mobile Devices business unit, where he expanded business in GF’s largest end market, providing customers with differentiated connectivity, display, audio, imaging and power management technology solutions. Prior to that position, Mr. Janardhanan led GF’s Mobile RF business, which doubled in size under his leadership, and supported the acquisition of the IBM Microelectronics business in 2015, broadening GF’s differentiated RF portfolio and manufacturing footprint. In a previous role at GF, he managed RF & Power management business development and field applications.Prior to GF, he held various roles in design engineering, technology and product management for RF and Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) products at Tower Semiconductor.Mr. Janardhanan holds an MBA from the University of California–Berkeley and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Temple University.About LUMEOVA, Inc.LUMEOVA, Inc is solving tomorrow’s connectivity challenges today with high-performance photonics wireless technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing data demands of consumer electronics and AI infrastructure markets. With optical technology that multiplies wireless data speeds, LUMEOVA is helping to redefine wireless connectivity for new generation of mobile devices, high performance XR, AI data center servers, and 5G/6G wireless infrastructure. For more information, visit https:// lumeova.com

