One Week Left for Tennesseans to Apply for FEMA Assistance
Middle and Western Tennesseans who have been affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding have one week left to apply for FEMA assistance. The application deadline is Tuesday. Aug. 19.
Money is available for survivors who need help covering uninsured costs for things like rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing. Homeowners, renters, students, self-employed, ranchers and farmers in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties can apply for FEMA assistance.
How to Apply for FEMA Assistance
Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).
Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish
Video: Next Steps After Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available. To learn more or apply, visit sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.
Disaster Recovery Centers
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sunday
- Hardeman County: Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039
- Obion County: Obion County Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN 38261
FEMA is committed to providing equal access to federal assistance for Tennesseans who were affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Anyone with an accessibility need who is applying for FEMA assistance should let FEMA know by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
