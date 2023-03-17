Inovitech Releases IS-A-TASK 9.0 to Centralize Legal Project Management and Metrics for Corporate E-Discovery
LEESBURG, VA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LegalWeek New York, March 20, 2023 -- Inovitech LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based legal technology and consulting company and Certified 100% Woman Owned Small Business, announced today the release of IS-A-TASK 9.0 to centralize legal project management and metrics for corporate eDiscovery. This latest release of the cloud-based application features an improved user experience, more robust security, and enhanced reporting for metrics.
“Metrics are especially crucial to managing case work in today’s legal departments and in showing the value of the work being delivered by busy legal professionals. Our release of IS-A-TASK 9.0 addresses this growing market need by greatly expanding upon the application’s reporting and metrics capabilities,” said Debra Rozier, Founder and CEO at Inovitech.
Rozier added, “Client demand has been steadily growing for IS-A-TASK since our initial launch of the application in 2014. This includes the recent award in October 2021 of a 5-year Prime Contract with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its use of IS-A-TASK as an eDiscovery project and evidence management solution. Even more recently we’re excited to also announce our expansion into the Canadian legal market.”
Rose P. Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Triage Data Solutions, a leading Canadian-based provider of document management, eDiscovery, and litigation support services, explained, “IS-A-TASK has been a great addition to our project management process. IS-A-TASK provides easy integration with our current systems and has improved client satisfaction. It allows for checks and measures to track the status of projects and ensure all client deadlines are met which better allows our experts to assist clients in identifying the most cost-efficient ways to manage their files.”
Some of the new capabilities of the IS-A-TASK 9.0 platform include:
* Improved user experience with customizable user home page and resource centers, added case time management, enhanced team collaboration, and
greater ease of software navigation;
* More robust security through Azure Active Directory single sign-on and Active Directory Federation Service Integration to strengthen security while both facilitating the login process and streamlining administration; and
* Enhanced Reporting and Metrics, including user-customizable dashboards and in-depth metrics to ensure projects stay on track and on budget and to help legal teams better demonstrate the value and impact of the work they are doing.
Learn more and see a live demonstration of IS-A-TASK by visiting Inovitech at Booth #1315 during LegalWeek New York, March 20-23, 2023 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
A new case study is available which tells the story of how the Cox Enterprises eDiscovery team selected and continues to use IS-A-TASK for eDiscovery case management. Request a copy by visiting the Inovitech booth during LegalWeek or anytime from the company’s website.
About IS-A-TASK
Since 2011, Inovitech has been developing IS-A-TASK with the goal of achieving measurable accountability and transparency throughout the eDiscovery process. IS-A-TASK cohesively brings together all facets and stakeholders, including all the roles and functions of the legal department, outside counsel, and external service providers. It replaces a plethora of other applications traditionally used to manage eDiscovery projects, such as email, spreadsheets, evidence tracking, and billing systems. IS-A-TASK offers a single, centralized platform designed to facilitate a higher frequency of on-time, on-budget project delivery. Request a demo at https://inovitech.com/request-a-demo.
About Inovitech
Inovitech is a woman-owned company founded in 2011 by industry veteran and innovator Debra Rozier. The company specializes in building cloud-computing business applications for legal professionals. Its marque platform, IS-A-TASK, is a legal project management application initially launched in 2014 after two years of intensive development. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC and serves a mix of corporate, law firm, eDiscovery service providers and government clients. Learn more about us at www.inovitech.com.
Send press inquiries to:
sales@inovitech.com
Debra L Rozier
