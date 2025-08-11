Bus News Fall 2025

Route 6 Aberdeen

Service on Route 6 has been improved throughout the week. Late evening trips now run later on both weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, new late evening service has been added. Early morning frequency on weekends has increased from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes, helping you get started earlier in the day.

Route 7 - Locke

Offering more frequent early morning service every day, increasing from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes. Late evening service has also been added daily, with buses running every 60 minutes. Whether you’re starting early or travelling later, Route 7 gives you more options.

Route 8 - York

On weekends, early morning service has improved from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes. Late evening service is now available every day, running every 60 minutes. These changes provide better service throughout the day and into the evening.

Route 11 - Parkdale

Route now runs more frequently in the early morning across all days. Weekday trips have improved from every 45 minutes to every 30 minutes. Weekend early morning service has improved from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes, making it easier to catch a ride in the morning.

Route 18 - Waterdown Mountaineer

On weekdays, frequency during the early morning, AM peak, mid-day, and PM peak has increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes. Early morning and late evening service has also been extended throughout the week, including weekends.

This route now ends at Leavitt Loop, instead of the Waterdown Walmart. Two new stops will be added near the crosswalk in front of the Walmart parking lot.

Route 20 - A Line

We’ve increased the frequency on Route 20 to provide faster, more convenient connections, including improved service to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport:

Weekday service Early morning trips now run every 15 minutes instead of 25 minutes Early and late evening trips now run every every 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes

Saturday service - Early morning and evening trips also now run every 20 minutes

Sunday service - Early morning service now runs every 30 minutes instead of 50

Route 33 – Sanatorium

Early morning and late evening service has been extended on weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, we’ve introduced late evening service with a frequency of 40 minutes. The route has also changed, with the bus now travelling along Scenic Drive in both directions, replacing service along Sanatorium Road.

Route 43 – Stone Church

Saturday service on Route 43 has been extended to include earlier morning and later evening trips, giving you more flexibility when travelling on weekends.

Route 44 – Rymal

Late evening service on weekdays now runs every 30 minutes, an improvement from every 60 minutes. On Saturdays, both early morning and late evening service have been extended to better match your schedule.

Route 51 – University

Route 51 now starts earlier on weekdays and Saturdays to help you get going sooner. On Sundays, new early morning service is available every 30 minutes, and late evening trips have been extended.

Route 52 – Dundas Local

Exciting news for Route 52 Dundas Local. We’re introducing service on Saturdays and Sundays, and expanding our weekday service to include early morning, mid-day, and evening service. Route 52 now runs every 40 minutes, all day, every day!

Route 41 – Mohawk

To improve reliability, we’ve made minor schedule adjustments and added an extra bus during busy times. On weekdays, this includes the morning peak, and on Saturdays, the mid-day period. These changes help improve on-time performance and reduce delays.