COVID-19 KP.2 Vaccine Market Withdrawal

This memo provides information regarding the supply disruption of all COVID-19 vaccines as of September 2, 2025.

Health Canada has issued a market withdrawal of all COVID-19 KP.2 vaccines in Canada. The decision to withdraw all KP.2 vaccine products is part of the Health Canada regulatory process to authorize the approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s regulatory submission of LP.8.1 formulations for the upcoming fall 2025 respiratory illness season.

As a requirement of Health Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Health, on September 2, 2025, if you have any physical doses of COVID-19 vaccines at your site to immediately quarantine these and label as “do not use”. If there are any outstanding immunizations not yet recorded in COVAXon, please do so as this will decrement your inventory. Once this has been completed, please proceed with entering wastage transactions for all remaining doses in quarantine and dispose of this vaccine.

To support the above See the attached document from the Ministry of Health for more information on the withdrawal of XBB vaccines.

Please stay tuned regarding information related to guidance, supply and ordering of the new LP.8.1 formulation that will provide updated protection against circulating COVID-19 strains for the 2025 fall respiratory season.

We thank you for your continued support and dedication to the publicly funded immunization program, protecting Hamiltonians against vaccine preventable diseases. If you or your staff have any questions, please contact Hamilton Public Health Vaccine Program at [email protected].