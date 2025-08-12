Four-peat—Accutech Systems earns spot on Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year

Accutech has joined a select group of companies that can claim sustained growth on a national scale—earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for four years in a row.

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accutech Systems Corp. has joined a select group of companies that can claim sustained, elite growth on a national scale—earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row.The Inc. 5000, published annually by Inc. magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States based on three-year revenue growth. Inc. publicly announced its 2025 list today.Out of the millions of privately held businesses nationwide, less than one-tenth of one percent earn a place on the list in any given year—and even fewer achieve back-to-back honors, let alone four straight.“Winning once is an achievement," said Adam Unger, CEO of Accutech Systems. "Winning four years in a row is proof that we have something truly special—a relentless focus on our clients, a culture of innovation, and a team committed to making great things happen for other people. This recognition isn’t just about growth; it’s about consistency, discipline, and delivering real value year after year.”Accutech is also the 56th fastest-growing business in Indiana.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Founded in 1987, Accutech Systems began as a trust accounting and wealth management software provider for banks and financial services firms. Today, the company’s flagship wealth management solution is fueling significant growth, driving the expansion of its fintech portfolio, and enabling investment in local community development efforts in its hometown of Muncie, Indiana.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and sortable industry data, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

