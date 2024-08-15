Submit Release
3-peat—Accutech Systems earns spot on Inc. 5000 list again

For the third year in a row, the Muncie-based company earned a spot among the fastest growing privately owned companies in the United States.

MUNCIE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accutech Systems Corp. is on a three-year streak of growing faster than 99.93 percent of privately owned companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine.

The publication this week named Accutech an “Inc. 5000” company for 2024, which marks the third year in a row that the Muncie-based company has earned the designation.

The “Inc. 5000” award identifies the top 5000 fastest growing privately owned companies in the nation, based on three-year revenue growth. The award represents a mere 0.07 percent of all privately owned businesses in the U.S.

“Growth happens when your business puts clients first and delivers exactly what they need to solve problems and succeed,” CEO Adam Unger said. “The three-peat is exciting. And we won’t stop building a winning dynasty based on our foundational purpose of making great things happen for other people.”

Accutech advanced in the nationwide rankings from 2023. Furthermore, it is the 49th fastest growing company in Indiana and the fastest growing company in Muncie.

Accutech joins companies such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Accutech was founded in 1987 as a trust accounting and wealth management software provider for banks and other financial services firms. The growth of the company’s wealth management solution has fueled the recent expansion of its financial technology businesses.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT ACCUTECH SYSTEMS CORP.

Based in Muncie, Indiana, Accutech Systems Corp. serves the wealth management and financial planning industries by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. Accutech’s foundational purpose — “to make great things happen for other people” — drives a culture of service and innovation that creates opportunity and facilitates success for its clients.

