Dublin and Derry vigils to highlight killing of Al Jazeera team in Gaza

NUJ members will gather at The Spire, O'Connell Street, Dublin and Guildhall Square, Derry, from 6pm this evening to express outrage at Israel's ongoing targeting and killing of journalists.

The protest vigils have been prompted by the killing of six media workers in Gaza and are being co-ordinated by members of Dublin Broadcasting branch and the Derry & North West branch respectively.

The airstrike late on Sunday hit a tent for journalists positioned outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, killing seven people. Among the dead were Al Jazeera camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, their assistant Mohammed Noufal, plus correspondents Mohammed Qreiqeh and Anas al-Sharif, one of the best known Al Jazeera journalists in the region. Freelance photojournalist Mohammed Al-Khaldi was also killed alongsider another civilian.

Please come along. This gathering is open to all - not just NUJ members - so feel free to spread the word.