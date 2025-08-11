Investor Alert: Florence Trade is Not Registered

CANADA, August 11 - Released on August 11, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entity known as Florence Trade.

"Saskatchewan residents should always check an entity's registration status at aretheyregistered.ca before investing and never invest with an entity who is not registered," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said.

Florence Trade claims to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), hedge funds, commodities in the form of precious metals, and derivatives in the form of futures and options contracts.

This alert applies to the online entity using the website "florencetrade com" (this URL has been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Florence Trade is not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Florence Trade or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

