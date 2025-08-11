Help Build Community through Wyoming Main Street

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council is looking for two dynamic, community-focused individuals to join the Wyoming Main Street (WMS) Advisory Board. The advisory board consists of seven individuals from around the state working to shape the programs and offerings of Wyoming Main Street.

The Main Street approach is a grassroots method of economic and community development, focusing on small business, historic preservation, and inclusivity. Main Street is community-led, relying on resident feedback and volunteers.

As a Main Street advisory board member, you have the opportunity to

Build a network with local leaders and other board members across the state.

Travel to local events and national conferences.

Learn and engage in community building.

Celebrate and recognize designated Wyoming Main Street programs.

“Main Street is about bringing people together from every background and experience to create a downtown for everyone – we want our board to be the same,” shared Wyoming Main Street Manager Kayla Kler. “To be a Main Street advisory board member, you do not need to have experience with the Main Street Approach or serving on a board, only a willingness to learn and share your perspective in the shaping of our program. I want folks to feel welcome and inspired by this work, even without a background in it.”

For an overview of Wyoming Main Street and what being a Main Street board member is all about, check out wbc.pub/MS_Board.

Anyone interested in learning more about Wyoming Main Street should contact Kayla at [email protected]. Submit your board member application at wbc.pub/BoardApp by Aug. 31, 2025.